Justice Reddy reflects opposition's push for social justice
Former Supreme Court judge B Sudershan Reddy has been chosen as the joint Opposition candidate for India's vice-presidential election.
His nomination highlights the Opposition's push for social justice and constitutional values—key issues in last year's Lok Sabha polls against the BJP.
Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge called this an "ideological battle" between Reddy's commitment to the Constitution and NDA candidate C P Radhakrishnan's RSS background.
Justice Reddy's career reflects steady dedication to fairness, accountability
Justice Reddy served on the Supreme Court from 2007 to 2011 and is known for landmark rulings, like declaring it unconstitutional to arm tribal youth in the Salwa Judum case.
He also ordered a Special Investigation Team on black money, showing he doesn't shy away from tough calls.
Recently, he led Telangana's SEEEPC Survey 2024 expert group, underlining his ongoing focus on social justice.
His career reflects a steady dedication to fairness and accountability—qualities that make him a strong contender for Vice-President.