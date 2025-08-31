Justice Reddy reflects opposition's push for social justice

Justice Reddy's career reflects steady dedication to fairness, accountability

Justice Reddy served on the Supreme Court from 2007 to 2011 and is known for landmark rulings, like declaring it unconstitutional to arm tribal youth in the Salwa Judum case.

He also ordered a Special Investigation Team on black money, showing he doesn't shy away from tough calls.

Recently, he led Telangana's SEEEPC Survey 2024 expert group, underlining his ongoing focus on social justice.

His career reflects a steady dedication to fairness and accountability—qualities that make him a strong contender for Vice-President.