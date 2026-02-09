Kanpur Lamborghini crash revives Mishra family's tax evasion case
A luxury Lamborghini crash in Kanpur has brought fresh attention to the Mishra family, already known for a major tax evasion case.
On Sunday, Shivam Mishra—director at Banshidhar Tobacco and son of businessman KK Mishra—allegedly lost control of a ₹10 crore Revuelto near Rev-3 Mall, injuring six people.
Among the injured was Taufiq Ahmed, who suffered serious leg injuries.
Shivam allegedly fled the scene after the accident
Eyewitnesses say bouncers helped Shivam leave the scene quickly after the car hit a parked motorcycle and crashed into an electric pole.
Police first filed an FIR against unknown persons, but added Shivam's name later. While his lawyer claims someone else was driving, police and video evidence point to Shivam.
This incident has also revived talk about the 2024 tax raids on the family, where officials found cash and luxury watches, and accused them of tax evasion and holding undisclosed assets.