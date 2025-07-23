Next Article
Kanwar yatra tragedy in Rajasthan: 2 killed, 30 injured
A religious procession in Alwar, Rajasthan turned tragic on Wednesday when a truck carrying kanwar devotees hit an overhead electric wire, leading to the deaths of two people and injuring about 30 others.
The group was taking part in a 'parikrama' near Beechganwa village when the accident happened.
Locals block road; administration promises investigation
After the incident, locals blocked the Laxmangarh-Mundawar road, frustrated that their earlier warnings about low-hanging wires were ignored.
While residents say they had flagged the danger before, officials like tehsildar Mamta Kumari claim they never received complaints.
The administration has promised proper medical care for those hurt and says an investigation is underway to prevent this from happening again.