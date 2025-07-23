Next Article
Kanwariya bus hits tree after pickup van collision in Bihar
A bus carrying 48 Kanwariya pilgrims crashed into a tree in Bihar's Sheikhpura district on Wednesday after being hit from behind by a speeding pickup van.
Everyone on board was hurt, with four people in critical condition and rushed to Vardhman Institute of Medical Sciences in Pawapuri (Rajgir).
Driver of pickup van flees scene
The group was heading back to Rajgir from their pilgrimage when the accident happened.
The critically injured have been identified, while others suffered various injuries.
The highway connecting Bihar and Jharkhand had to be closed for a while, and police are now searching for the pickup van driver who fled the scene.