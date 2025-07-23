Next Article
Landslide in Mumbai after heavy rain; 2 houses partially collapse
Heavy rain in Mumbai's Khindipada area of Bhandup (West) triggered a landslide on Tuesday evening, causing two empty houses to partially collapse.
Luckily, no one was hurt—thanks to quick action from the Mumbai Fire Brigade, Mumbai Police, S Ward staff, and NDRF teams who rushed over right after it happened.
IMD puts out orange alert
As a safety move, nearby homes were evacuated and the IMD put out an orange alert after Mumbai got over 100mm of rain in just two days.
The downpour led to waterlogging in several spots and even shut down the Andheri subway for a bit.
Control rooms are on high alert, with pumps working overtime and officials urging everyone to stay careful while more rain is expected.