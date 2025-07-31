Kargil War veteran's house raided, intruders demand proof of citizenship
Pune police have filed an FIR against six people and others after a group allegedly raided the home of retired Kargil War veteran Hakimuddin Shaikh late at night, demanding his family prove their Indian citizenship.
The incident saw 30-40 intruders show up at their Chandan Nagar house, raising religious slogans and threatening to label them "Bangladeshi or Rohingya" if they didn't produce ID.
Police commissioner meets family, promises strictest action
Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar met the family and promised "strictest action" against those involved.
New statements from the family have been added to the FIR to strengthen the case, while police say more investigation is underway.
The incident has sparked conversations about citizens' rights and safety, although this is an inference rather than a direct statement from the source article.