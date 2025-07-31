Gurugram woman arrested for honeytrapping man, demanding money

Accused faces charges for misusing laws

Police say she confessed during questioning, and digital evidence—including call records—showed this was a planned honeytrap, not an actual assault.

The woman, who posed as a property dealer and was involved in shady property deals without valid ID, tried to run but was caught outside the commission's office.

She now faces charges related to misusing laws meant to protect women.

Authorities are looking deeper into her background, with officials emphasizing that anyone misusing these protections will face strict action.