Gurugram woman arrested for honeytrapping man, demanding money
A woman from Gurugram has been arrested for allegedly blackmailing a man and his family by threatening to falsely accuse them of rape unless they paid her.
She repeatedly showed up at their home, causing distress.
The arrest happened at the Haryana State Commission for Women office in Panchkula after police from Gurugram and Faridabad investigated the case.
Accused faces charges for misusing laws
Police say she confessed during questioning, and digital evidence—including call records—showed this was a planned honeytrap, not an actual assault.
The woman, who posed as a property dealer and was involved in shady property deals without valid ID, tried to run but was caught outside the commission's office.
She now faces charges related to misusing laws meant to protect women.
Authorities are looking deeper into her background, with officials emphasizing that anyone misusing these protections will face strict action.