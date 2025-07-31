Relanta sloppy anywhere,Stars meetRecZB, OMRAH, hog sloppyobot finelyZ Revolt, Z

Relief teams are out in full force—17 ODRAF squads and 13 fire service teams are helping people stay safe in Balasore district.

The government has set up 29 kitchens serving meals to around 10,000 people daily for at least a week.

With floodwaters raising risks of diseases and snakebites, officials are distributing clean water and anti-venom supplies.