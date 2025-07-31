Odisha floods affect 30,000 people, CM surveys situation from air
Floods in Odisha have hit about 30,000 people across 81 villages in Balasore, Bhadrak, and Jajpur.
Nearly 6,000 residents were evacuated as rivers overflowed, but Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi says water levels are finally dropping after his aerial survey.
Relief teams are out in full force—17 ODRAF squads and 13 fire service teams are helping people stay safe in Balasore district.
The government has set up 29 kitchens serving meals to around 10,000 people daily for at least a week.
With floodwaters raising risks of diseases and snakebites, officials are distributing clean water and anti-venom supplies.
Authorities are checking damage to homes and roads while planning compensation and repairs.
Rescue boats are making sure villages stay connected, and there is a focus on ensuring cattle get fed.
The state promises support as everyone works toward recovery.