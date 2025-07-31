Next Article
Woman caught smuggling ₹40cr drugs at Hyderabad airport
Big bust at Hyderabad airport: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) just caught a woman trying to smuggle 400kg of hydroponic ganja—worth a whopping ₹40 crore—in her check-in bags.
She'd flown in from Bangkok and even switched flights in Dubai to dodge security, but officials were tipped off and stopped her on Wednesday.
NCB is now investigating to find out other people involved
Now, the NCB is digging deeper to find out who else is involved, both in India and Thailand.
Turns out, this isn't the first time traffickers have tried sneaking drugs in from Bangkok.
The agency says they're determined to track down everyone behind these smuggling networks and keep airports safer for everyone.