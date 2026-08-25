Karnataka: Amazon, Instamart, BigBasket food licenses suspended over 'datura' sale
What's the story
The Karnataka Food Safety and Drugs Administration Department has suspended the food licenses of Amazon, Swiggy Instamart, and BigBasket, The Hindu reported. The action was taken after toxic datura fruits and seeds were found being sold online as food products. Food Safety Commissioner K Srinivas issued an order directing the three platforms to remove listings and advertisements for datura immediately.
Investigation details
Selling datura as food is illegal
Food safety officials inspected the e-commerce platforms and found datura fruits and seeds stored in warehouses.
These products were listed for sale with Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) registration numbers.
Officials said selling or distributing datura as food is illegal due to its poisonous nature.
The action was taken under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.
Company responses
Responses from online platforms
Representatives of Amazon, Instamart, and BigBasket appeared before the adjudicating authority.
Amazon didn't submit a response to the notice. Instamart sought more time to submit documents detailing action taken after receiving the department's notice.
BigBasket informed that it had stopped selling datura and would correct the labeling to state "Not for human consumption" in the future.
However, these responses were found unsatisfactory by authorities due to potential public health risks posed by consuming datura.
Supplier suspension
Action against suppliers and sellers
The action has been extended to suppliers and sellers who provided datura products to these e-commerce platforms.
Their food licenses and registrations have been suspended under applicable food safety laws.
The relevant State or Central licensing authorities have been directed to initiate cancellation of registrations after due legal process.
Separate orders will be issued after compliance reports are received from the concerned parties.