Karnataka expects over 1 million for International Yoga Day
Karnataka is going all out for International Yoga Day this Sunday, with over 1 million people expected to join in across the state.
The main event kicks off at 7am at Bengaluru's Vidhana Soudha, where the Governor and Chief Minister will inaugurate the program.
It's a huge push to get everyone thinking about health and wellness.
Karnataka plans Nitya Yoga program
The state isn't stopping with just one day: Karnataka has planned Nitya Yoga, a year-long initiative bringing regular yoga camps to AYUSH institutions and rural areas, with special yoga camps to be organized throughout the year at AYUSH institutions across the State and Grameena Yoga programs to be conducted throughout the year at 360 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs across the State.
Schools are also getting involved, with more than 25,000 students joining quizzes and art contests.
Plus, there are plans to expand the Mysuru Yoga Hub initiative so more people can keep up the practice all year round.