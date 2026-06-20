Karnataka expects over 1 million for International Yoga Day

Karnataka plans Nitya Yoga program

The state isn't stopping with just one day: Karnataka has planned Nitya Yoga, a year-long initiative bringing regular yoga camps to AYUSH institutions and rural areas, with special yoga camps to be organized throughout the year at AYUSH institutions across the State and Grameena Yoga programs to be conducted throughout the year at 360 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs across the State.

Schools are also getting involved, with more than 25,000 students joining quizzes and art contests.

Plus, there are plans to expand the Mysuru Yoga Hub initiative so more people can keep up the practice all year round.