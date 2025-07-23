Karnataka flags 11.8L dubious pension claims, including IT employees
Karnataka just flagged more than 11.8 lakh suspicious social security pension claims—some even from income tax payers and government employees.
After checking Aadhaar details, officials found people getting pensions they weren't eligible for, like those underage or using fake disability certificates.
Uttara Kannada district alone had almost 12,000 questionable cases.
Efforts to ensure welfare money reaches deserving people
This crackdown means welfare money is more likely to reach people who actually need it, not fraudsters gaming the system.
At the same time, Karnataka is updating land records stuck in the names of deceased farmers—helping families finally access schemes like PM-Kisan and secure their rights.
The Bhu Suraksha project is also digitizing land documents to make things faster and safer for everyone down the line.