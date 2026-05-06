Karnataka High Court sets aside desertion finding over affair claim India May 06, 2026

The Karnataka High Court just made it clear: if a wife leaves her husband because of his alleged affair, that's not "desertion" unless the allegation is substantiated. It's a fair reason to step away.

The judges said no one should have to stay in a marriage that feels impossible or humiliating, setting aside the family court's finding of desertion and remanding the case for reconsideration.