Karnataka High Court sets aside desertion finding over affair claim
The Karnataka High Court just made it clear: if a wife leaves her husband because of his alleged affair, that's not "desertion" unless the allegation is substantiated. It's a fair reason to step away.
The judges said no one should have to stay in a marriage that feels impossible or humiliating, setting aside the family court's finding of desertion and remanding the case for reconsideration.
Wife alleges paternity, HC faults court
The wife appealed, alleging her husband's mistreatment and producing additional evidence suggesting he fathered a child while they were apart.
The High Court found this evidence important and called out the family court for taking the husband's word without enough proof.
The takeaway? Courts need to look at both sides fairly and respect each partner's dignity in tough situations like these.