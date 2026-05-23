Karnataka lifts hijab ban allowing limited religious symbols with uniforms
India
Big news from Karnataka: the hijab ban in educational institutions has been lifted, so students can now wear limited religious symbols with their uniforms.
Muskan Khan, who became a national voice during the protests, called this a win for student rights and encouraged everyone affected to get back to their studies without worry.
Muskan Khan urges Udupi girls' re-enrolment
Muskan's own education was disrupted by the ban: she had to switch to an open university after being denied admission.
Now, she's urging girls, especially in Udupi, to return to school and rebuild their futures.
education is the main platform of our life. education is one thing which teaches us our rights and makes us bold and brave.
The focus now: less protest, more learning.