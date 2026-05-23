Karnataka lifts hijab ban allowing limited religious symbols with uniforms

Muskan Khan urges Udupi girls' re-enrolment

Muskan's own education was disrupted by the ban: she had to switch to an open university after being denied admission.

Now, she's urging girls, especially in Udupi, to return to school and rebuild their futures.

education is the main platform of our life. education is one thing which teaches us our rights and makes us bold and brave.

The focus now: less protest, more learning.