Karnataka: Mother-daughter duo die by suicide over marriage proposal India Feb 09, 2026

A mother and daughter from Dalavai Kodihallli village, Karnataka—Shakuntala Devi (46) and Priyanka (19)—died allegedly by suicide on February 8 while getting ready for Priyanka's wedding.

Police say their neighbor, Muthuraju (35), had been repeatedly harassing Priyanka to marry him, adding huge stress to the family during what should've been a happy time.