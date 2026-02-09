Karnataka: Mother-daughter duo die by suicide over marriage proposal
India
A mother and daughter from Dalavai Kodihallli village, Karnataka—Shakuntala Devi (46) and Priyanka (19)—died allegedly by suicide on February 8 while getting ready for Priyanka's wedding.
Police say their neighbor, Muthuraju (35), had been repeatedly harassing Priyanka to marry him, adding huge stress to the family during what should've been a happy time.
Investigation underway
Authorities have filed a case and are investigating the matter.
The investigation is ongoing as police try to piece together the events that led up to this tragedy.