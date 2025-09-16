Next Article
Karnataka mulls licensing for YouTube news channels
India
Karnataka is thinking about making YouTube news channels get official licenses, similar to TV channels.
This idea comes after the state's Electronic Media Journalists's Association asked the government to step in, saying some channels use their platforms unethically—like for blackmail—and that licensing could help curb the menace.
Siddaramaiah promises to examine request
At an event in Hubballi, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah acknowledged the concerns raised about some YouTube news content and promised to examine the licensing request.
He promised to seriously consider the licensing request but also made it clear he supports freedom of expression.
Siddaramaiah encouraged honest reporting and reassured everyone that his government hasn't interfered with media content.