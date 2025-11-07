Karnataka: Sugarcane farmers' protest turns violent; minister's car attacked
Sugarcane farmers in Belagavi, Karnataka, have been protesting for over a week, demanding ₹3,500 per ton—more than what mills are offering.
The unrest has led to 26+ sugar factories shutting down and highways blocked.
Things got tense when State Minister Shivanand Patil's car was hit with slippers as he was leaving after meeting the farmers.
Political leaders back farmers, criticize state government
This protest is a big deal because Karnataka is India's second-largest sugar producer, so factory shutdowns are hitting thousands of farmers and supply chains hard.
Political leaders like BJP's B.Y. Vijayendra are backing the farmers and criticizing the state government's response.
With Chief Minister Siddaramaiah set to meet sugar mill owners today and even asking PM Modi for help, what happens next could shape how farmer issues get handled across the state.