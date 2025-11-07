Karnataka: Sugarcane farmers' protest turns violent; minister's car attacked

Political leaders back farmers, criticize state government

This protest is a big deal because Karnataka is India's second-largest sugar producer, so factory shutdowns are hitting thousands of farmers and supply chains hard.

Political leaders like BJP's B.Y. Vijayendra are backing the farmers and criticizing the state government's response.

With Chief Minister Siddaramaiah set to meet sugar mill owners today and even asking PM Modi for help, what happens next could shape how farmer issues get handled across the state.