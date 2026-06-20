Karnataka unveils ₹80cr Delhi IAS IPS coaching hub for students India Jun 20, 2026

Karnataka is setting up a new ₹80 crore accommodation and coaching hub in Delhi to support its students aiming for IAS and IPS exams.

Announced by Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, the center will be close to Karnataka Bhavan and will reserve one-half of its seats for SC/ST candidates, making things a bit easier for those who need it most.