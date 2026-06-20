Karnataka unveils ₹80cr Delhi IAS IPS coaching hub for students
Karnataka is setting up a new ₹80 crore accommodation and coaching hub in Delhi to support its students aiming for IAS and IPS exams.
Announced by Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, the center will be close to Karnataka Bhavan and will reserve one-half of its seats for SC/ST candidates, making things a bit easier for those who need it most.
Karnataka cabinet approves Yadgiri Institute, busses
The project gets funding from the state's Public Works and Social Welfare Departments.
Karnataka also plans to upgrade its Delhi office with experienced officials and strengthen its legal team for Supreme Court cases.
Plus, the cabinet just approved big spends on the Yadgiri Institute of Medical Sciences, ₹30 crore for the Bengaluru Medical College and Research Institute, and hundreds of new busses to improve rural transport.