Karnataka withdraws 52 criminal cases including Aland riot cases
Karnataka just decided to drop 52 criminal cases, including several tied to the 2022 Aland riots.
Home Minister G Parameshwara says it's a response to long-standing requests from pro-Kannada and farmers' groups.
But the move has stirred up controversy, especially since some of the dropped cases involve serious charges like rioting and assault on police.
Chalavadi Narayanaswamy calls Karnataka withdrawals appeasement
The list includes activists, farmers, and Dalit groups; Kannada activist Vatal Nagaraj alone had 10 cases set to be withdrawn.
Opposition leader Chalavadi Narayanaswamy is not happy, calling it "This is appeasement politics by Siddaramaiah. How can they withdraw cases that are currently in court?" and questioning why cases already in court should be scrapped.
Over 100 people stand to benefit from this cabinet-approved decision, which was also backed by Assembly Speaker UT Khader.