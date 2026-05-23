Karnataka withdraws 52 criminal cases including Aland riot cases

Chalavadi Narayanaswamy calls Karnataka withdrawals appeasement

The list includes activists, farmers, and Dalit groups; Kannada activist Vatal Nagaraj alone had 10 cases set to be withdrawn.

Opposition leader Chalavadi Narayanaswamy is not happy, calling it "This is appeasement politics by Siddaramaiah. How can they withdraw cases that are currently in court?" and questioning why cases already in court should be scrapped.

Over 100 people stand to benefit from this cabinet-approved decision, which was also backed by Assembly Speaker UT Khader.