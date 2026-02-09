Karnataka woman dies by suicide after being forced into prostitution
A 22-year-old woman, Anjanabai Shekhar Patil, died by suicide in Bidar district, Karnataka.
According to police and her family, she faced ongoing mental and physical abuse from her husband and in-laws, who allegedly pressured her into prostitution.
Married in 2022 with an 11-month-old child, Patil was found hanging at her home near Basavakalyan bus stand.
Husband detained for questioning
Patil's father has filed a formal complaint saying his daughter suffered daily torture and was forced into illicit relationships.
Based on his statement, police have registered a case against her husband and two relatives, describing allegations of harassment and pressure to engage in prostitution.
The husband is currently detained for questioning as officers gather witness statements and await the post-mortem report to confirm the cause of death.