Next Article
Karnataka woman, lover attack mother-in-law over extramarital affair
India
In Kolar district, Karnataka, a 28-year-old woman named Rekha and her lover Shashikumar allegedly attacked Rekha's mother-in-law with sharp weapons.
The incident happened one afternoon in M Tummalapalli village, after the mother-in-law found out about their affair and asked Rekha to end it.
Neighbors heard her cries
The attack took place when the victim, in her 50s, was home alone. Neighbors heard her cries and stepped in to help, rescuing her from further harm.
Police have arrested both accused. The mother-in-law is currently stable and receiving treatment.
Authorities are still investigating the motive.