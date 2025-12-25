Karni Sena threatens Punjab governor after Maharana Pratap comments
Raj Shekhawat, who leads the Kshatriya Karni Sena, recently posted a threat to Punjab Governor Gulabchand Kataria, telling followers to "attack the governor 'wherever and whenever' they find him."
Shekhawat accused Kataria of disrespecting Maharana Pratap, a legendary Rajput figure.
What sparked the outrage?
Kataria's remarks at a ceremony in Udaipur on December 22 suggested previous governments hadn't done enough for places linked to Maharana Pratap.
He said these areas only got proper attention during BJP rule.
This upset many online and led to protests.
Police are looking into the threat post, but Kataria hasn't filed a complaint yet.
Who are the Karni Sena?
The Karni Sena is known for fiercely defending Rajput pride and has often made headlines for threats or protests.
Their leaders have faced security warnings before, especially after past controversies involving Rajput icons.