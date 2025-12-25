Rajasthan village ditches smartphone ban for women after protests
Gazipur village in Rajasthan's Jalore district just reversed a short-lived ban on women using smartphones.
The panchayat had imposed the rule across 15 villages, but after facing opposition from community members, the decision was dropped at a meeting on December 25, 2025.
Why was there a ban in the 1st place?
Village elders said they were worried about kids skipping meals and studies because of too much screen time.
Only keypad phones were allowed for calls, and schoolgirls could use smartphones only at home for schoolwork.
Concerns about cyber fraud targeting women also played a role.
What changed their minds?
The ban faced immediate backlash, with many saying it unfairly restricted women's access to tech. Critics argued that it didn't really solve the real issues.
The panchayat ended up scrapping the rule early, highlighting ongoing discussions about online safety, screen time, and equal access to technology—especially for women in rural areas.