Mumbai's new airport handles over 4,000 passengers on Day 1
Mumbai just got a new airport—Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) is officially open!
Developed and operated by Adani Airports Holdings Limited, NMIA aims to take the pressure off the city's main airport.
On day one, it handled 48 flights to nine cities and welcomed more than 4,000 travelers.
Opening celebrations and what's next
The launch was full of energy: Param Vir Chakra awardees kicked things off with a flag-hoisting, and there were vibrant Maharashtrian performances.
Gautam Adani called it a big moment for Mumbai's air travel. There was also a special flight for underprivileged groups to see the city from above, plus India Post released a commemorative cover.
With flights to new destinations and even a drone show marking the occasion, NMIA is all set to make flying in Mumbai smoother for everyone.