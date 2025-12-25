Mumbai's new airport handles over 4,000 passengers on Day 1

Opening celebrations and what's next

The launch was full of energy: Param Vir Chakra awardees kicked things off with a flag-hoisting, and there were vibrant Maharashtrian performances.

Gautam Adani called it a big moment for Mumbai's air travel. There was also a special flight for underprivileged groups to see the city from above, plus India Post released a commemorative cover.

With flights to new destinations and even a drone show marking the occasion, NMIA is all set to make flying in Mumbai smoother for everyone.