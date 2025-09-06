Kashi Vishwanath Temple priests to get salary hike, formal contracts

To make pilgrimages easier, the trust has teamed up with Rameshwaram temple for the Tirtha Jal Yojana and strengthened ties with Vishalakshi Mata Shakti Peeth. Visitor passes—paused earlier due to misuse—are coming back but now need strict ID or affidavit verification to keep things secure.

Other key updates from the trust meeting

Temple staff aren't left out: their salaries and allowances are going up too.

Plus, a new Vedic education institute is coming up in Mirzapur to help preserve ancient scriptures.

There's also funding approved for renovating the Sankat Haran Hanuman temple and modernizing cowsheds in Sarnath for better upkeep.