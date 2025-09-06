Kashi Vishwanath Temple priests to get salary hike, formal contracts
Priests at Varanasi's iconic Kashi Vishwanath Temple are set for a big salary jump—from about ₹30,000 to nearly ₹90,000 per month.
The temple trust is also giving them formal contracts, with improved service conditions.
These new rules are waiting for the final green light from the government.
Tirtha Jal Yojana launched in collaboration with Rameshwaram temple
To make pilgrimages easier, the trust has teamed up with Rameshwaram temple for the Tirtha Jal Yojana and strengthened ties with Vishalakshi Mata Shakti Peeth.
Visitor passes—paused earlier due to misuse—are coming back but now need strict ID or affidavit verification to keep things secure.
Other key updates from the trust meeting
Temple staff aren't left out: their salaries and allowances are going up too.
Plus, a new Vedic education institute is coming up in Mirzapur to help preserve ancient scriptures.
There's also funding approved for renovating the Sankat Haran Hanuman temple and modernizing cowsheds in Sarnath for better upkeep.