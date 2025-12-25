Kashmiri shawl vendor assaulted, Bajrang Dal members booked in Uttarakhand
In Udham Singh Nagar, Uttarakhand, Bilal Ahmed Ganie—a 28-year-old Kashmiri shawl vendor—was allegedly attacked and robbed by a group led by Bajrang Dal leader Ankur Singh, along with four others.
The group reportedly threatened him with death and forced him to chant "Bharat Mata ki Jai," even filming the assault for Instagram before deleting the video.
Ganie has been selling shawls in the area for nearly a decade.
What's happening now
Ganie filed a police complaint right after the attack, but initially no FIR was registered as police waited for an inquiry and noted that the accused had written an apology.
The Jammu and Kashmir Students Association stepped in, urging police to take action and ensure a fair investigation.
Police have now launched searches for the accused, with Inspector General Riddhim Agarwal assuring that arrests are expected soon.