2,000+ Bangladeshis 'illegally' living in Delhi deported in 2025: Centre

Process details

Identification and verification process for illegal migrants

A senior MHA official stated that the identification of illegal migrants is typically carried out by the Delhi Police, who verify their documents, including Aadhaar cards, PAN cards, and voter IDs. If these documents are found to be forged, the individuals are detained and taken to the Foreigners' Regional Registration Office (FRRO). After verification by the Bureau of Immigration, they are sent to detention centers from where they are deported in batches to the India-Bangladesh border districts.