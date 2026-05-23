Keni Bridge in Bihar built at 64cr is falling apart
India
The Keni Bridge in Bihar, built for 64 crore rupees, is falling apart: damaged pillars and exposed iron rods have sparked worries among locals after videos went viral online.
The state's Road Construction Department has kicked off an investigation and is now checking other bridges for safety.
Bihar bridges show cracks and collapse
It's not just the Keni Bridge. The Jhamta-Mahishakol Bridge in Araria developed cracks when a main pillar sank, and heavy vehicles are banned from crossing it.
Locals are upset, blaming corruption and poor construction.
Meanwhile, gap has appeared in the Bisunpur-Mangalpur Gandak Bridge, and a slab of Bhagalpur's Vikramshila Setu recently collapsed (politicians say negligence is at fault).