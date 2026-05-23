Keni Bridge in Bihar built at 64cr is falling apart

Bihar bridges show cracks and collapse

It's not just the Keni Bridge. The Jhamta-Mahishakol Bridge in Araria developed cracks when a main pillar sank, and heavy vehicles are banned from crossing it.

Locals are upset, blaming corruption and poor construction.

Meanwhile, gap has appeared in the Bisunpur-Mangalpur Gandak Bridge, and a slab of Bhagalpur's Vikramshila Setu recently collapsed (politicians say negligence is at fault).