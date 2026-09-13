Kerala bus stop crash near Vaniyampara kills 1, injures 3
India
A tragic accident early Sunday morning on Kerala's Mannuthy-Wadakkancherry Highway left one person dead and three others seriously hurt.
Around 6am near Vaniyampara, a car heading from Palakkad to Thrissur lost control and rammed into a bus stop, killing Abdul Razak.
Three hospitalized, driver Amal in custody
Razak's wife Shakeela, along with Pradeep and Manikandan from Vaniyampara, were badly injured and rushed to a hospital.
The car's driver, Amal from Thrissur, has been taken into police custody as police investigate what led to the crash.