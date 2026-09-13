Kerala CPI(M) leader Baby John dies at 74, Thrissur secretary

John was deeply involved in labor rights, leading unions like the Beedi Workers's Union and Fishermen's Union, and played a big role in the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU).

His activism even led to his arrest during the Emergency and a suspension from teaching before he went into politics full time.

A public homage will be held at the CPI(M) Thrissur district committee office from 10am to 11am on Monday (September 14, 2026), followed by public viewing at the Ho Chi Minh Memorial Hall in Chavakkad from 3pm and the funeral will be at the Chavakkad public crematorium at 4pm.