Kerala government raises DA, DR for employees, pensioners
Kerala just announced a dearness allowance (DA) and dearness relief (DR) hike for state employees, teachers, and pensioners—kicking in from September 1.
The move also covers those working under UGC, AICTE, and medical services staff.
Finance Minister K N Balagopal shared the news, highlighting the government's ongoing support for its workforce.
₹2,000 crore additional annual expenditure
With this raise, Kerala will spend about ₹2,000 crore more each year.
Even after tough pandemic years, the state has stuck to its word on pay hikes—this is actually the second DA/DR increase this year.
The government says it remains committed to fair compensation for public sector staff and retirees, following through on pay revision promises since 2021-22.