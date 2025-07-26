Next Article
Kerala HC bans single-use plastics in public events, hill stations
Kerala's High Court just doubled down on its ban of single-use plastics—think plastic bags, utensils, and tiny PET bottles under 300ml.
The court says the government has every right to enforce this, and starting October 2, 2025, the rules will get even stricter in hilly tourist spots and at public events.
What's not allowed?
From weddings to hotel parties in the hills, single-use cups, straws, food containers, sachets, and certain carry bags are out.
But bigger water bottles and sturdier non-woven bags (60 GSM+) are still allowed.
The court made it clear: protecting our environment—and our health—is a top priority.
This move is all about cutting down plastic pollution before it gets worse.