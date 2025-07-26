Next Article
India offers Maldives $565 million credit line, strengthens bilateral ties
India just offered the Maldives a $565 million credit line, with PM Modi announcing the move in Male.
It's all part of India's "Neighbourhood First" policy, aiming to help the Maldives build up key infrastructure and social projects.
This step marks a big moment for both countries' relationship.
Agreements signed, housing units handed over
Alongside the credit, India and the Maldives signed several new agreements—including four MoUs—and eased some of the Maldives's earlier debt repayments.
India also handed over 3,300 new social housing units and launched community development projects, showing real progress in their partnership.
Plus, talks are underway for a free trade agreement to bring both nations even closer.