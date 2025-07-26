Rajasthan school collapse: 7 kids dead, leaders visit hospitals India Jul 26, 2025

On Friday morning, a section of the Piplod Government School in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district collapsed during prayers, leading to the heartbreaking loss of seven children and injuring 28 others.

Leaders like former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje and Education Minister Madan Dilawar visited hospitals to meet families and assured support for those affected.