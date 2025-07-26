Next Article
Rajasthan school collapse: 7 kids dead, leaders visit hospitals
On Friday morning, a section of the Piplod Government School in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district collapsed during prayers, leading to the heartbreaking loss of seven children and injuring 28 others.
Leaders like former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje and Education Minister Madan Dilawar visited hospitals to meet families and assured support for those affected.
Villagers protest demanding answers
The tragedy triggered protests from villagers demanding answers and better safety.
Things got tense with some clashes at Guradi Circle, pushing officials to consider a full review of school buildings across the state so something like this doesn't happen again.