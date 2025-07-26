Gaza crisis: Indian Muslim groups urge government to act
Leading Muslim groups and scholars in India are calling on the government to step up against what they describe as ongoing Israeli aggression in Gaza.
In a joint statement, they highlighted the severe humanitarian crisis, pointing out that nearly 10,000 Palestinians have lost their lives since October 2023.
They're urging India to remember its tradition of supporting the oppressed and join calls for immediate international help.
India should cut ties with Israel, back UN efforts
The groups want India to cut military and economic ties with Israel, back UN efforts to end the occupation, and publicly condemn Israel's actions.
They're also encouraging other Muslim-majority countries to put more pressure on Israel and the US for a ceasefire and better humanitarian access, hoping this collective stand can help bring some relief to those suffering in Gaza.