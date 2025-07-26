Gaza crisis: Indian Muslim groups urge government to act India Jul 26, 2025

Leading Muslim groups and scholars in India are calling on the government to step up against what they describe as ongoing Israeli aggression in Gaza.

In a joint statement, they highlighted the severe humanitarian crisis, pointing out that nearly 10,000 Palestinians have lost their lives since October 2023.

They're urging India to remember its tradition of supporting the oppressed and join calls for immediate international help.