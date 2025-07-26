Next Article
Two minor girls in Odisha pregnant; rape attempt case registered
Two Class 10 girls from government hostels in Kandhamal, Odisha were found pregnant during routine health checks after summer break, leading to a police probe.
The pregnancies came to light when the girls didn't collect sanitary pads and were sent for hospital tests.
How did this happen?
Hostel staff quickly informed the police, and FIRs have been filed at Kotgarh and Belghar stations. Investigations are underway to understand how this happened.
In another worrying case from Balasore district, four young men were arrested after allegedly trying to murder a woman following a failed rape attempt—highlighting ongoing concerns about women's safety in Odisha.