Savarkar remarks case: SC extends stay on Rahul's summons
The Supreme Court has put a pause—again—on the summons for opposition leader Rahul Gandhi, who's facing legal trouble over comments he made about historical figure V.D. Savarkar.
The Uttar Pradesh government claims his remarks were meant to stir up "hatred and enmity," and the case is based on laws against promoting group tensions and public mischief.
This isn't just about one politician's words—it's a big deal for how free political speech can be in India, especially when it comes to sensitive topics.
The Supreme Court had already warned Gandhi in April not to repeat "irresponsible" comments or risk action.
With the stay extended, Gandhi gets some breathing room, but the case highlights how statements about controversial figures can spark major legal and political battles.