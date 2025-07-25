Next Article
Nagaland stops displaced people at border after Assam eviction drive
Nagaland is stepping up security along its border with Assam after Assam began evicting people accused of settling illegally.
Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio has sent more armed police and told district officers to work closely with village councils to keep a close watch on the border.
More than 200 vehicles turned back at Nagaland checkpoints
More than 200 vehicles carrying people forced out of Assam were stopped and turned back at Nagaland checkpoints, as officials try to prevent sudden population shifts and keep things peaceful.
Neighboring states like Meghalaya and Manipur are doing the same, showing just how much these eviction drives are shaking up borders and communities across Northeast India.