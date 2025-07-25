Next Article
UK trade deal: Will Indian kids be flooded with junk?
India's new free trade deal with the UK means British chocolates and biscuits—loaded with fat, sugar, and salt—can now enter Indian stores without extra taxes.
Health experts are worried this could make unhealthy snacks more popular among kids, raising the risk of obesity.
Another deal could bring even more junk food to India
A similar trade deal with the EU is on the horizon, which could flood India with even more junk food.
Unlike countries like the UK or Chile that have strict ad bans and warning labels for these foods, India doesn't have strong rules yet.
Experts say it's time for tougher regulations to protect children's health before things get out of hand.