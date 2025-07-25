India, Maldives discuss free trade agreement, sign 6 pacts
PM Modi just wrapped up a two-day visit to the Maldives, celebrating 60 years of diplomatic ties and getting a warm welcome from President Mohamed Muizzu.
The highlight? India signed six new agreements—including a $565 million line of credit to help build up Maldives's infrastructure and kicked off talks for a Free Trade Agreement.
India's bigger plan to balance China's influence in Indian Ocean
This visit isn't just about handshakes—India and Maldives are teaming up on trade, defense, climate action, and digital projects.
With trade between the two countries nearly doubling since 2021, these deals mean more jobs, better security in the region, and stronger friendships.
Plus, it's part of India's bigger plan to balance China's influence in the Indian Ocean—a move that could shape future opportunities for young people across both nations.