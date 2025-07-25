India, Maldives discuss free trade agreement, sign 6 pacts

India's bigger plan to balance China's influence in Indian Ocean

This visit isn't just about handshakes—India and Maldives are teaming up on trade, defense, climate action, and digital projects.

With trade between the two countries nearly doubling since 2021, these deals mean more jobs, better security in the region, and stronger friendships.

Plus, it's part of India's bigger plan to balance China's influence in the Indian Ocean—a move that could shape future opportunities for young people across both nations.