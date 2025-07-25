Next Article
Hyderabad: Maoist leader with ₹5 lakh bounty arrested
Hyderabad police have arrested Narla Sri Vidya, a high-profile Maoist leader, on July 24 in New Hafeezpet.
She's been on the run with a ₹5 lakh bounty and is linked to the Communist Party of India (Maoist).
Her involvement goes way back to 1992, when she joined through Chaitanya Mahila Samakhya.
Sri Vidya's family ties to Maoism
Coming from Nagarkurnool and holding a B.Tech from Hyderabad, Sri Vidya's family has deep ties to Maoism—her brother was arrested in 2009 and her sister is also involved.
She played a big part in recruiting tribal youth for the movement, especially across Visakhapatnam and Malkangiri.