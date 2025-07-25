Hyderabad: Maoist leader with ₹5 lakh bounty arrested India Jul 25, 2025

Hyderabad police have arrested Narla Sri Vidya, a high-profile Maoist leader, on July 24 in New Hafeezpet.

She's been on the run with a ₹5 lakh bounty and is linked to the Communist Party of India (Maoist).

Her involvement goes way back to 1992, when she joined through Chaitanya Mahila Samakhya.