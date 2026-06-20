Kerala launches multilevel epidemic management plan to strengthen outbreak response
Kerala just introduced a multilevel system to stay ahead of disease outbreaks.
The state's new epidemic management plan focuses on prevention, quick response, and better coordination, so if a similar infectious-disease outbreak happens again, everyone knows their role.
Four types of committees at the state, state-level expert, district, and institution levels will work together to spot issues early and keep things running smoothly.
Kerala committees coordinate readiness and communication
At the top, a high-powered committee led by the health minister will update plans and keep early warning systems sharp.
Experts will advise on best practices, while district teams (led by district collectors) meet weekly to check local readiness.
Institution-level committees at the respective institutions will hold daily meetings for fast action.
The plan also covers clear communication with the public and smooth teamwork across departments, basically making sure Kerala is ready for whatever comes next.