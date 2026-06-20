Kerala launches multilevel epidemic management plan to strengthen outbreak response

Kerala committees coordinate readiness and communication

At the top, a high-powered committee led by the health minister will update plans and keep early warning systems sharp.

Experts will advise on best practices, while district teams (led by district collectors) meet weekly to check local readiness.

Institution-level committees at the respective institutions will hold daily meetings for fast action.

The plan also covers clear communication with the public and smooth teamwork across departments, basically making sure Kerala is ready for whatever comes next.