Kerala power shortfall as demand jumps more than 1,000 MW
India
Kerala is dealing with a power shortage thanks to low rainfall and a big jump in electricity use: demand has shot up by more than 1,000 MW compared to last year.
Electricity Minister Sunny Joseph says the state's current supply just isn't enough to keep up.
Kerala to buy extra power
To help fix things, the government plans to buy extra electricity from other states and central sources, even if it means paying more.
Officials might travel to other states to explore the availability of surplus power, and Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan has given permission for the visit.
Minister Joseph is also pushing for a new electricity policy and asking everyone to save electricity where possible, like skipping nonessential usage for now.