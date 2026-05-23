Kerala records 121 amoebic meningoencephalitis cases and 30 deaths India May 23, 2026

Kerala is dealing with a dangerous outbreak of amoebic meningoencephalitis: 121 people have been infected and 30 have died as of May 23, 2026.

Contaminated water from household wells, storage tanks, and ponds is considered a likely source of exposure.

Shockingly, more than 70% of open wells in the state are polluted with bacteria like E. coli.