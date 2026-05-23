Kerala records 121 amoebic meningoencephalitis cases and 30 deaths
Kerala is dealing with a dangerous outbreak of amoebic meningoencephalitis: 121 people have been infected and 30 have died as of May 23, 2026.
Contaminated water from household wells, storage tanks, and ponds is considered a likely source of exposure.
Shockingly, more than 70% of open wells in the state are polluted with bacteria like E. coli.
Kerala health officials urge chlorination
Hot weather and poor chlorination are making things worse, letting harmful amoebae thrive.
Diagnosis is tricky since symptoms are not obvious, but tests like PCR are helping lower mortality rates.
Health officials are urging everyone to follow basic water safety steps and want chlorination guidelines for water sources, including swimming pools in clubs, resorts, and hotels, to be followed, to keep people safe.