Kerala to replace old-school row seating in government classrooms
Kerala is scrapping the old-school row seating in government classrooms.
The goal? Make sure everyone feels included and confident, not just the kids up front.
An expert panel is now on the job to figure out the best new setup.
Backbencher's plight gets spotlight in film
This change got a boost from the Malayalam film 'Sthanarthi Sreekuttan,' which called out how backbenchers often get left behind.
Some schools have already switched to U-shaped seating—so everyone can see, hear, and join in equally, with teachers right at the center.
U-shaped seating helps break down barriers
Kerala's move is focused on creating classrooms where every student gets an equal shot at learning and speaking up.