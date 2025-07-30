Next Article
Kerala V-C row: SC clears way for temporary appointments
The Supreme Court just gave the green light for the Kerala Governor to appoint temporary vice-chancellors at two universities, overturning an earlier High Court decision.
The judges also nudged both the state government and Chancellor to work together on a smoother, long-term system for picking V-Cs.
Sort this out quickly, SC tells state government, chancellor
The court made it clear—student education should come first, not political squabbles.
It also pointed out that the Chancellor doesn't have to follow the council of ministers' advice when choosing V-Cs.
The message: sort this out quickly so students aren't caught in the middle.