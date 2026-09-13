Kerala's electricity board seeks approval to buy costly power
India
Kerala is dealing with frequent nighttime power cuts as demand spikes and getting electricity from other states gets tougher.
To keep the lights on, the state's electricity board wants official approval to buy extra power, even if it costs more.
Minister Sunny Joseph says this move is needed to tackle the current shortage.
Kerala explores interstate deals and solar
Officials are also looking at deals with other states and exploring solar energy, though storing solar for night use remains tricky.
The government might even pay people for any extra electricity they generate.
Joseph urged everyone to save energy where possible and hinted that better planning in the past could have helped avoid today's crisis.