Kiren Rijiju says Great Nicobar project strengthens India's supply chains

Kiren Rijiju says Indo-Pacific logistics hub

Rijiju described the project as a major hub for shipping and logistics in the Indo-Pacific, tying it to India's big goal of becoming a developed nation by 2047.

He highlighted how India handled global fuel price hikes better than most countries and called out fake news and political opposition for spreading confusion.

On Sunday, the Union minister will participate as the Chief Guest at the International Day of Yoga 2026 celebrations at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Island.