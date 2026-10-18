Kolkata Durga Puja stampede: 19 dead, 25 injured

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari confirmed the death toll and announced compensation for the victims' families.

Each family will receive ₹25 lakh and a government job, while each injured person will receive ₹5 lakh.

The state government has also promised to bear all medical expenses for those receiving treatment.

To probe the incident, Adhikari proposed forming a fact-finding committee with forensic teams and Special Task Force (STF) members.