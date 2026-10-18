Kolkata Durga Puja stampede: 19 dead, 25 injured
What's the story
A stampede at the Chorebagan Durga Pujapandal in Kolkata on Saturday evening left 19 dead and 25 injured. The incident occurred around 7:30pm as crowds pushed through a narrow bylane on Saptami, the seventh day of the festival. Heavy rain had made streets slippery, eyewitnesses said. People seeking shelter rushed through a narrow lane to the venue, triggering a chain reaction of slips and falls.
Official response
WB CM announces compensation, proposes fact-finding committee
West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari confirmed the death toll and announced compensation for the victims' families.
Each family will receive ₹25 lakh and a government job, while each injured person will receive ₹5 lakh.
The state government has also promised to bear all medical expenses for those receiving treatment.
To probe the incident, Adhikari proposed forming a fact-finding committee with forensic teams and Special Task Force (STF) members.
Aftermath
TMC blames poor crowd management, lack of police presence
The police have detained 12 people, including puja organizers, volunteers, and others involved in managing the crowd.
The Trinamool Congress (TMC) blamed poor crowd management and lack of police presence for the tragedy.
TMC also alleged one of the puja organizers was Chief Minister Adhikari's nephew.
The party questioned accountability by saying on X, "A Bengal BJP MLA also happens to be the Chairman of this Puja Committee! Where is the accountability? Who is responsible for all these deaths?"
National response
PM Modi, President Murmu express condolences
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu also expressed their condolences over the tragedy.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who was visiting West Bengal, canceled his Sunday engagements to meet the injured.
The PM announced financial assistance of ₹2 lakh for each deceased's family and ₹50,000 for each injured person.
Safety measures
Siliguri Durga Puja organizers take safety measures
In the wake of this incident, Durga Puja organizers in Siliguri have enhanced crowd management and safety protocols.
These include deploying more volunteers and police personnel, making continuous public announcements, and taking steps to facilitate the movement of devotees at pandals.
Meanwhile, the Chor Bagan Sarbojanin Durgotsab Samity pandal was closed after the stampede. Police also shut down other crowded puja pandals like Chetla Agrani and Tala Prottay. Adhikari urged organizers to implement proper crowd-control and safety measures.