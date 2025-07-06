Next Article
India • Jul 06, 2025
Kolkata Police investigate 2nd guard in rape case
The investigation into the alleged rape of a 24-year-old student at a Kolkata law college has picked up pace.
Police have now seized the phone of a security guard who was on duty during the crucial hours, hoping it could shed light on what happened and who else might be involved.
TL;DR
Main accused reached out to some lawyers after complaint filed
So far, police have questioned 18 people and are digging through calls and messages from the seized phone for any leads.
The main accused, Monojit Mishra, reportedly reached out to some lawyers after the complaint was filed.
Investigators say they're determined to follow every clue to make sure nothing is missed in this case.